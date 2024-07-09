‘Caste census needed, it’ll hold mirror to society’

If you read history, you’d realise Baba Saheb formed his own party because of Congress and Muslim League. Then there was Kanshi Ram, who wanted to do what Baba Saheb had tried to do. So we fought elections in 2023 in MP and Rajasthan. In 2024, we decided to fight a serious battle not only from Nagina but also from Dumariyaganj where our party candidate got more votes than BSP.

Santwana Bhattacharya: There’s a lot of heroism in your story. You have graduated to mainstream parliamentary politics — a big transition in a way. So now, and you are not aligned with either India Alliance or NDA. Tell us how the Modi government is functioning in terms of policy and rights issues.

I have been observing various developments for 10 years. About the present government’s functioning, everyone knows this time, it is not in a position to have a dictatorship role. As far as I am concerned, my interest is how we will proceed now; I want to be a strong voice in Parliament. There’s a great need for a major change in the education policy. We are going to fight against big people and leaders because I believe that hasn’t happened for a long time. Lots of people have dreams to do good work but they are unable to do due to their poor economic situation. A major challenge is how to fight against those who are part of policy making. Privatisation is dominant in school education.

The same principle applies to the existing health policy. My father could have been saved if I had money or political connections. No one should be treated like this.