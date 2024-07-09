Day after Kathua terror attack, encounter between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Doda

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, officials said.

The gunfight started when security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

Heavy firing was going on between the two sides when last reports were received, the officials said.

This comes a day after five Army personnel were killed and as many injured when a group of heavily-armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Badnota area in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists fled into the nearby forest after the attack.

The search for the terrorists, which started on Monday itself and was suspended late in the evening owing to heavy rains, resumed on Tuesday morning with joint search parties of the Army, police and CRPF, officials said.

This is a developing story.