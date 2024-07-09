Infiltration fuels terror in Jammu

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR : The terror attack on the Army’s convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district affirm a shift in militants’ focus towards the Jammu region.
The surge in terror attacks in Jammu region is linked to infiltration of militants from across the border, which is going on and needs to be stopped by upgrading the anti-infiltration grid, security expert and former J&K police chief SP Vaid said.
Terrorists ambushed an army truck in remote Machedi area of Kathua district in Jammu region killing five soldiers and injuring six others. It is the second major attack in Kathua within one month, following a similar confrontation on June 12 and 13 that left two terrorists and a CRPF jawan dead.
Talking to this newspaper, Vaid said militant infiltration has not stopped and infiltration is taking place. “Pakistan has a militant factory and they are sending militants into J&K to cause disturbance and disturb peace,” he said.
“There is no local militancy in the Jammu region. All the militants active in Jammu region are foreigners. The three militants killed recently in Doda were foreigners and earlier two militants killed in Kathua were also foreigners. This group that carried out today’s attack on an army convoy in Kathua also comprises foreigners,” he said.
According to Vaid, the militants have infiltrated from across the border. “All those militants operating and killed in Jammu region have infiltrated from across the border in Jammu region,” he said.
“The militant group that is involved in today’s attack on an army convoy in Kathua has also infiltrated from Jammu region. They were reportedly part of the same group that infiltrated along with the two militants, who were killed near International Border in Hira Nagar area of Kathua on June 11-12,” he said.
“It is also possible that they may have infiltrated before or after that.”
The former DGP said since Pakistan is facing a crisis, its military is trying to divert pressure from internal situation by fomenting trouble in J&K. He said some proactive actions like surgical strike or air strikes need to be carried out in militant camps in Pakistan to stop it from fomenting trouble in J&K.
Sources in the government said the spurt in terror incidents in Jammu is a planned move by terrorists “to draw attention” and reiterate that “terrorism is not dead”. Sources in security establishment said, keeping the shifting focus of terrorism towards Jammu, government has authorised confiscation of properties of supporters of terrorists.
In the wake of terror attacks in Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 16 had held a security review meeting and instructed counter-terrorism agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through “area domination plan” and “zero terror plan” in Jammu.