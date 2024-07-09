Infiltration fuels terror in Jammu

According to Vaid, the militants have infiltrated from across the border. “All those militants operating and killed in Jammu region have infiltrated from across the border in Jammu region,” he said.

“The militant group that is involved in today’s attack on an army convoy in Kathua has also infiltrated from Jammu region. They were reportedly part of the same group that infiltrated along with the two militants, who were killed near International Border in Hira Nagar area of Kathua on June 11-12,” he said.

“It is also possible that they may have infiltrated before or after that.”

The former DGP said since Pakistan is facing a crisis, its military is trying to divert pressure from internal situation by fomenting trouble in J&K. He said some proactive actions like surgical strike or air strikes need to be carried out in militant camps in Pakistan to stop it from fomenting trouble in J&K.

Sources in the government said the spurt in terror incidents in Jammu is a planned move by terrorists “to draw attention” and reiterate that “terrorism is not dead”. Sources in security establishment said, keeping the shifting focus of terrorism towards Jammu, government has authorised confiscation of properties of supporters of terrorists.

In the wake of terror attacks in Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 16 had held a security review meeting and instructed counter-terrorism agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through “area domination plan” and “zero terror plan” in Jammu.