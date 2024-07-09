Kathua terror attack: President Murmu calls for firm counter-measures; J-K DGP reviews anti-terror operation

Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain flew to Kathua district on Tuesday to review the ongoing operation to track down and neutralise the terrorists behind the deadly ambush on an Army patrolling party that left five soldiers dead and an equal number injured on Monday, officials said.

Accompanied by ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and ADGP Jammu zone Anand Jain, Swain held a meeting with the police and Army officers on the ground, the officials said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday termed the terrorist attack on an Army convoy a "cowardly act" and said it deserved condemnation and firm counter-measures.

In a post on X, Murmu said, "My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."