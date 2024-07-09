Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands worth Rs 94889 crore in state assembly

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also finance minister, tabled Rs 94889 crore worth of supplementary demands on the floor of the House in the state assembly session.

In supplementary demand, the maximum amount is earmarked for election sops schemes like Rs 25,000 crore for Ladli Behna and Srawan Bal, where each woman will be given Rs 1500 per month, Rs 5060 crore for the Nammo Shektari Samman scheme, Rs 3615 crore for the Shrawan Bal scheme, Rs 5555 crore for the employment programme, Rs 4194 crore for farmers whose crops were damaged in calamity etc.

Interestingly, in the total Rs 94889 crore supplementary demand fund, Ajit Pawar led NCP ministers takes lion share in the state fund.

The women and child development department has given the largest sum which is Rs 26,273 crore, agriculture department Rs 10,724 crore, cooperative and marketing Rs 3003 crore etc.

In the total Rs 94889 crore worth of supplementary demand, Rs 17,334 crore as mandatory expenditure, Rs 75039 crore for various schemes, and Rs 2515 crore for centre government-led schemes as state contributions are included.

So, the burden of these sops and schemes on the Maharashtra government will be Rs 88770 crore.

Mahayuti leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are confident that the money given to these schemes will surely help them arrest the anti-tide and change the narrative against the incumbent government.

“We are targeting over two crore women, two crore farmers, one crore youth and other sections of society. Once through these schemes, money goes directly into the bank accounts of the voters, and he or she will be a beneficiary of the Mahayuti government, it will be a game changer for the upcoming state assembly election in Maharashtra, scheduled in October,” said a senior NCP leader who requested anonymity.

Uddhav Thackeray, reacting to these sops, said that earlier, the BJP snatched away his party and symbol now they are dividing families by offering money to one family member while depriving others in the same family.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole asked that in supplementary demands, how much will the tribal, Dalit, and OBC communities get. He said nothing has been given to the marginalised sections of society, neither in the state budget nor in supplementary demands.

Total supplementary demands: Rs 94884 crore

Department-wise allocations

Women and Child Development Department: Rs 26273

Urban Development Department: Rs 14595 crore

Agriculture Department: Rs 10724 crore

Skill development and entrepreneurship: Rs 6055 crore

Public Works Department: Rs 4638 crore

Industry, Energy, and Mines Department: Rs 4395 crore

Social Justice Department: Rs 4316 crore

Public health: Rs 4181 crore

Home Department: Rs 3374 crore

Cooperative, marketing, textile Department: Rs 3003 crore

Bahujan Welfare Department: Rs 2885 crore