MHA extends ban on pro-Khalistan SFJ under UAPA for another five years

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday issued a notification extending the ban on ‘terror outfit’ Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) by declaring it again an unlawful association for a further period of five years beginning from July 10, 2024.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the notification said that the ban on the SFJ has been extended under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, citing its involvement in “anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India”.

The MHA in the notification further said that the SFJ had been found to be involved in activities that are “prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order”, including supporting violent extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan from the Indian territory.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby extends the declaration of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a further period of five years from 10th day of July, 2024,” the notification read.

The MHA has also alleged that the SFJ “is in close touch with militant outfits and activists”, and has been encouraging and aiding secessionist activities, including attempts to destabilise the government established by law.

It also expressed concerns saying: “If the SFJ’s activities are not curbed, it may escalate its subversive activities, propagate anti-national sentiments, and incite violence in the country and therefore, the ban on the SFJ comes into effect immediately and will remain in force for five years, unless revoked or modified by the government.”

The MHA had issued a similar ban against SFJ in 2019.