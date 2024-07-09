Missions to get funds for promoting Indian cinema

NEW DELHI: With an aim to promote Indian cinema globally, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) will provide financial assistance to Indian missions to organise film festivals and conduct various outreach activities.

The funds may also be used to add subtitles and dubbing of films in foreign languages. The grant will be released through the National Film Development Corporation to the External Publicity division of the ministry of external affairs under Development, Communication and Dissemination of Filmic Content Scheme, for which the Government has released guidelines.

The missions will take up promotional activities with local offices of Indian Film Industry Associations or Cinema promotion Councils; participate in cinema exhibitions and fairs, conduct networking sessions and webinars. The head of missions concerned will prepare a yearly action plan with cost estimates to avail monetary support, the guidelines state.

The missions may also utilize social media to reach a broader audience through targeted campaigns, trailers, behind-the-scenes content and celebrity endorsements as part of outreach programmes. Advertisements or articles in newspapers and podcasts in local language to reach a broader audience may also be arranged.

“In collaboration with various Indian missions and consulates abroad, the ministry intends to enhance the soft power of India through Indian Cinema and increase the participation of films in key international film festivals,”it read.