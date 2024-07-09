Rahul Gandhi visits Raebareli, meets martyred Capt Anshuman Singh’s parents and locals

LUCKNOW: Paying a second visit to his parliamentary constituency within a month, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived on a day-long trip to Raebareli here Tuesday.

On the way to Raebareli, he stopped at the Churwa temple of Lord Hanuman near Bachchrawan and paid obeisance to the deity. On reaching Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi drove to Bhuemau guest house, where he met party workers, multiple delegations and local people.

Later in the day, the Congress MP met the family of Kirti Chakra recipient Captain Anshuman Singh, whose mother later spoke out against the Agniveer scheme, "I request the government not to divide the Army into two categories," said the martyr’s mother, Manju Singh, after meeting Rahul Gandhi. Speaking further about about the Army recruitment scheme launched by the Government of India in 2022 for short-term recruitment of jawans, Singh said the four-year job role was not appropriate as Agniveers, after completion of their stint with the Army, would struggle to find another suitable career.

"They (Agniveers) will be mentally and physically weak after four years, after which they would be unable to pursue their studies... this is not good," she added. Captain Anshuman Singh was posthumously conferred with the Kirti Chakra India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, by President Droupadi Murmu on July 5 during an investiture ceremony.