Rahul Gandhi visits Raebareli, meets martyred Capt Anshuman Singh’s parents and locals

LUCKNOW: Paying a second visit to his parliamentary constituency within a month, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived on a day-long trip to Raebareli here Tuesday.
On the way to Raebareli, he stopped at the Churwa temple of Lord Hanuman near Bachchrawan and paid obeisance to the deity. On reaching Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi drove to Bhuemau guest house, where he met party workers, multiple delegations and local people.
Later in the day, the Congress MP met the family of Kirti Chakra recipient Captain Anshuman Singh, whose mother later spoke out against the Agniveer scheme, "I request the government not to divide the Army into two categories," said the martyr’s mother, Manju Singh, after meeting Rahul Gandhi. Speaking further about about the Army recruitment scheme launched by the Government of India in 2022 for short-term recruitment of jawans, Singh said the four-year job role was not appropriate as Agniveers, after completion of their stint with the Army, would struggle to find another suitable career.
"They (Agniveers) will be mentally and physically weak after four years, after which they would be unable to pursue their studies... this is not good," she added. Captain Anshuman Singh was posthumously conferred with the Kirti Chakra India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, by President Droupadi Murmu on July 5 during an investiture ceremony.
Capt Singh had died while rescuing people from a major fire in Saichen, in July, last year. Rahul Gandhi had called the martyr's family, which resides in Lucknow, to meet them at Bhuemau Guest House in Raebareli.
After meeting the Congress MP, the late officer's mother told reporters that he assured all possible support to the family. "Gandhi said that he requested the government to end the Agniveer scheme as it is not appropriate for the Army," she said. However, contradicting his wife’s statement on Agniveer, the martyred officer’s father Ravi Singh, himself an ex-armyman, denied having discussed the Agniveer topic with the leader of opposition. He said that it was a one-to-one interaction with Rahul Gandhi and it was focused on the sacrifice of his son.
Gandhi also met a delegation of the Indian Industries Association (IIA) and local party leaders. He visited the martyr’s memorial in Lalganj and laid a wreath there and planted a sapling. He also visited AIIMS-Raebareli.
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 3.90 lakh votes. Meanwhile, ahead of the visit of the Leader of Opposition, some posters opposing his Parliament statement over Hindus had emerged.