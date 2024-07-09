Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal meets miffed Raje ahead of 5 Assembly by-elections in November

JAIPUR: After losing 11 out of 25 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and with by-elections for five assembly seats on the horizon, the BJP seems to be making efforts to reconcile with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Raje’s official residence on Sunday. The meeting, which lasted over an hour, is believed to have centered on the upcoming by-elections and the state budget. Observers interpret Sharma’s visit as an attempt to mend fences with Raje.

Since Sharma assumed office, Raje has distanced herself from both government and party activities. Notably, she skipped key events such as the cabinet expansion of Sharma’s government, a dinner program hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for MLAs and party officials, and a strategic meeting on Lok Sabha election preparations.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Raje’s participation was limited to the Jhalawar parliamentary constituency from where her son Dushyant Singh contested, avoiding campaign efforts in other areas. This was widely seen as a sign of her dissatisfaction. Many consider this a significant factor in the BJP’s reduction from 25 seats to 14 this election. Experts suggest the party is now trying to win Raje over, with CM efforts to appease her being crucial.