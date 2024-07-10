Amid bridge collapses in Bihar, NHAI team of design experts set up

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a team of design experts to review of all decisions related to blueprints.

The possibilities to form a ‘design division’ were discussed during the executive committee meeting held last month after which the agency initiated the hiring process. The team of nine experts will have a bridge or structural engineer, hydrology experts, geologist and quantity surveyor.

The team will be assist NHAI and advice it on design related activities or layout plan and verify on a comprehensive scheme prepared by the consultant. It will also study the soil investigation report and confirm the adequacy of geo-technical details and recommendations.