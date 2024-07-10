Amid bridge collapses in Bihar, NHAI team of design experts set up

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a team of design experts to review of all decisions related to blueprints.
The possibilities to form a ‘design division’ were discussed during the executive committee meeting held last month after which the agency initiated the hiring process. The team of nine experts will have a bridge or structural engineer, hydrology experts, geologist and quantity surveyor.
The team will be assist NHAI and advice it on design related activities or layout plan and verify on a comprehensive scheme prepared by the consultant. It will also study the soil investigation report and confirm the adequacy of geo-technical details and recommendations.
A recent circular on hiring of design experts stated that the division will check and review the adequacy of design for various components of bridge; foundation, substructure and superstructure considering the durability and long term serviceability.
The team will also assess and verify the sequence and methodology of construction. Analysis of any revision of the design and drawings supporting the structure due to change in site conditions or any other valid reason would also be done by the newly formed teams of experts.
“To assist NHAI on any technical matters…To review the geotechnical data…to prepare standard drawing and design of structure like VUPs (vehicle underpasses), LVUPs (light vehicle underpasses), culverts, among other works,” read the circular.
