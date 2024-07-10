Assembly by-polls: Voting underway in 13 seats across seven states

NEW DELHI: Polling is underway for the assembly by-polls to 13 constituencies across seven states- Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

Polling, which commenced at 7 am, will continue until 6 pm.

The assembly constituencies participating in the bypolls are Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala (West Bengal); Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh); Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand); Jalandhar West (Punjab); Rupauli (Bihar); Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu); and Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh).

In Himachal Pradesh, bypolls are being held for three assembly constituencies—Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh.

The vacancies in Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra arose after three independent MLAs resigned from the House to join the BJP, which were accepted by the Speaker.