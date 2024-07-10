Ayodhya land sold to outsiders during BJP rule, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over the alleged sale of land in Ayodhya to outsiders, claiming a land scam of billions of rupees.

He also demanded a thorough investigation into these land deals.

Yadav made this comment on 'X' posting a news report "Arunachal Deputy CM to chief of UP Special Task Force, Brij Bhushan's MP-son to politicians across party lines: Rush to ride Ayodhya boom" published in The Indian Express.

He said, "As the land deals in Ayodhya are being exposed, the truth is coming out that under the BJP rule, people from outside Ayodhya have bought and sold land on a large scale to make profits."