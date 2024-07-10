BJP plays Brahmin card, appoints Badoli as party’s Haryana chief

CHANDIGARH: The BJP has played the Brahmin card in Haryana by appointing its first-time MLA Mohan Lal Badoli as the party’s state president. He replaces Chief Minister Nayab Saini from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) who held the twin charge until Badoli’s appointment.

The BJP’s move underscores the saffron party’s efforts to consolidate its support base outside the Jat community, most of whom are seen to be backing the Congress.

Badoli, who took over on Tuesday, debuted in the Haryana Assembly in 2019 from the Rai seat, the first time the BJP won from this assembly segment. The Jats are the dominant caste in the state, accounting for around 27% of the state’s population.