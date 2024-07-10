CBI arrests 2 more from Bihar over NEET paper leak

PATNA: The CBI on Tuesday arrested two more suspects, including a candidate and father of another candidate, from the state capital in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case. The number of arrested persons in the case has gone up to 11.

Sources said that Sunny Kumar, an aspirant from Bihar’s Nalanda district, was arrested by the CBI for his links with a gang involved in NEET-UG paper leak. Sunny had obtained the question paper and answer key hours before the exams on May 5. The probe agency considers his arrest as a significant lead in the case.