Congress seeks breach of privilege against PM over Ansari remarks

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sought breach of privilege proceedings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha for allegedly making “derogatory” remarks against former chairman of the Upper House Hamid Ansari. In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ramesh claimed that the PM has broken all parliamentary norms, decorum and set a new low to the dignity of the office of the prime minister.

“I wish to bring to your notice a serious incident of breach of privilege and contempt of the House on the part of the Prime Minister of India. On July 2, 2024, prime minister while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha inter alia stated: ‘No matter how many numbers they claim, when we came in 2014, our strength in the Rajya Sabha was very low, and the Chair’s inclination was somewhat on the other side’,” the Congress leader said.

Notwithstanding the fact that the prime minister did not specifically took the name of Ansari, needless to state that these “derogatory remarks” were attributed to the former chairman, Rajya Sabha, Ramesh said in his letter to Dhankhar, who is also the vice president.