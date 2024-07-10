Desperate for a son, man kills twin daughters, buries them in graveyard

NEW DELHI: In a barbaric, inhumane and shocking case of female infanticide, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his twin newborn daughters and buried them at his village in Pooth Kalan located on the outskirts of Delhi.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Solanki was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police from Rohtak in Haryana.

Sharing details, DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said a PCR call was received at Sultanpuri police station on June 3 in which the caller told the cops that his brother-in-law had murdered his 3-day-old twin daughters and buried them in a graveyard.

"Following this, police were deployed at the cremation ground and permission was taken from concerned SDM for exhuming the corpse of the twins," DCP Goel said.

The cops were permitted to exhume the bodies on June 5 following which they completed the process and preserved the bodies of two infant girls at the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri.

A day later, on June 6, the medics conducted post-mortem of the corpses and the bodies were then handed over to the maternal uncle.

The police then, on the complaint of the mother of the two newborn girls, registered a case of murder and launched a massive search operation with a team of 13 policemen to nab the perpetrator of the horrific crime.

"The team conducted raids at various places in Delhi and Haryana in search of the accused. Incessant efforts of the team paid off and accused Neeraj Solanki was apprehended from Sampla, Rohtak, Haryana," the officer said.

During interrogation, Solanki confessed to the crime and subsequently his arrest was registered under appropriate sections of law. Solanki told the cops that he was upset over the birth of the girls as he always wanted a son.

According to police, Solanki brought his twin daughters from Rohtak to Delhi, murdered them and then lied to his wife that they had died due to some illness.

It is suspected that Solanki and his family did not feed the infants for the whole night which led to their death. The autopsy on the infants could not ascertain the exact cause of death but their viscera have been preserved for further investigation.