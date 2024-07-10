In a 1st, IIT-Jodhpur to offer BTech in Hindi

NEW DELHI: IIT Jodhpur will offer first-year BTech courses in both Hindi and English from this academic year to help students who face challenges due to limited English proficiency, the union education ministry said on Tuesday. “This initiative is designed to ensure all students can learn effectively in the language they are most comfortable with.

Both sections will be taught by the same instructor, maintaining consistency and quality. This is a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and supportive educational environment at IIT Jodhpur,” the ministry said.

Under the new initiative, courses will be split based on language preference, with the same instructor teaching both Hindi and English sections to maintain a consistent quality of education. This approach is expected to help students who struggle to grasp complex technical concepts in a less familiar language, officials said.

The initiative is in line with the National Education Policy 2020. In 2021, AICTE approved BTech courses in 11 regional languages across the country.

“By offering courses in both Hindi and English, IIT Jodhpur is demonstrating its commitment to accommodating students from diverse linguistic backgrounds,” the institute said in a statement. “The senate noted that IIT-Jodhpur, being at the forefront of technology, science, humanities, and management, is expected to impart education in the native language to help students who face challenges in learning because of inadequacy in English proficiency,” it said.