NIA to probe ’23 Poonch terror attack: MHA

NEW DELHI: The government has handed over the probe into last year’s terror attack on an Army convoy in J&K’s Poonch that left five personnel dead to the National Investigation Agency, as Pak-based handlers are suspected to be behind the attack, officials said on Tuesday.

NIA officials said the process of taking over the investigation into the matter from Jammu & Kashmir Police has begun and a fresh FIR will be registered by the agency soon. Officials said the probe by NIA sleuths would ascertain any “common angle” in last year’s attack with the recent attacks in J&K. The involvement of Pak-based handlers in the case would also be looked into, they added.