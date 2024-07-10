NIA to probe ’23 Poonch terror attack: MHA

NEW DELHI: The government has handed over the probe into last year’s terror attack on an Army convoy in J&K’s Poonch that left five personnel dead to the National Investigation Agency, as Pak-based handlers are suspected to be behind the attack, officials said on Tuesday.
NIA officials said the process of taking over the investigation into the matter from Jammu & Kashmir Police has begun and a fresh FIR will be registered by the agency soon. Officials said the probe by NIA sleuths would ascertain any “common angle” in last year’s attack with the recent attacks in J&K. The involvement of Pak-based handlers in the case would also be looked into, they added.
On April 20 last year, five Army personnel were martyred and another was seriously injured after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in the Bhata Dhurian area under Poonch district.
The Army had then said the vehicle carrying soldiers came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades. The victims of the attack were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.
Meanwhile, the NIA on Tuesday dispatched a team of its officers to assist the J&K police in its probe into the terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Kathua. Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed, and as many were injured when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party on the rugged Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near the Badnota.
NIA files chargesheet in drug seizure case
The NIA on Tuesday filed another charge sheet and named one person, identified as Manoj Kumar Sharma from Batala in Punjab, for his alleged involvement in the Salaya drug seizure case. The case pertained to smuggling and distribution of 500 kg of heroin from Pakistan into India via Gujarat, officials said. The officials said that Sharma has been named in the seventh supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad and he happened to be 25th accused charged in the case. The proceeds of the drug sales were used to fund terrorists and terror organisations in Kashmir, they added.