Ranchi Diary | Row over minister Hafizul Hasan’s ‘oath’

Minister Hafizul Hasan saying ‘Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim’ before and in between taking oath of office and secrecy on Monday has sparked controversy. BJP has termed it unconstitutional and demanded that he should be considered free from the post. Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri and Chief Whip Biranchi Narayan also met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on the issue and submitted a memorandum requesting not to allow Hafizul Hasan to take charge, because this oath is invalid and against the constitution.’ State BJP co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the act on Twitter.

IIM Ranchi honours tribal freedom fighters

IIM Ranchi has dedicated its administrative, academic and library blocks to tribal freedom fighters, in a nod to India’s past and relentless struggle for independence. Through this initiative, the institute aims to cultivate a profound sense of patriotism and respect for the nation’s heritage among its students and faculty. This, the institute said, was commemorate India’s storied past and a tribute to its relentless struggle for independence. These dedicated blocks serve as perpetual reminders of India’s tribal freedom fighters and the rich cultural tapestry of the independence movement.

Ranchi suitable for apple cultivation

Temperate fruit apple is primarily cultivated in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, the hills of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and to some extent in north eastern states and Punjab also. However, initial experiments at Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) have indicated that it can be grown in Ranchi also. At Horticultural Biodiversity Park of BAU, three apple varieties viz., Scarlet spur, Jeromin and Anna were planted during February 2022. The variety Anna has started given fruits this year. Last year too, this variety had given some fruits while others are yet to bear fruits. Anna variety experienced good growth and development during this period.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com