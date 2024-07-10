RSS leaders gather in Ranchi to strategise ahead of centenary celebrations

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to commence its three-day national "Prant Pracharaks" meeting from July 12-14 at Sarala Birla University in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
This high-profile event will be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, alongside key sangh leaders and representatives from across the country.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, RSS national publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar in Ranchi told the media about the agenda for the upcoming meeting, which will focus on the implementation of five major social change initiatives.
The meeting aims to review past work, strategise future activities, and discuss the upcoming centenary celebrations of the RSS.
Ambekar announced that the meeting will involve province Pracharaks,co-province Pracharaks, area Pracharaks, and all India executive workers. He emphasized that the discussions will cover various sangh activities including the recent training classes, departmental work, and the travel plans of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.
A significant topic of discussion will be the expansion plans leading up to the RSS centenary in 2025-26.
Ambekar added that the RSS currently operates 73,000 sakhas (branches) and aims to establish at least one branch in each divisional area across the country. Additionally, efforts will be made to collaborate with religious and social organisations to extend the Sangh’s service work into urban settlements.
The meeting will also address new initiatives from the physical department, which has developed new games to be introduced at the branch level.
Ambekar highlighted that 3,000 workers have committed to a two-year centenary expansion plan as "centenary vistaraks."
Other prominent figures attending the meeting include RSS sarkaryavah, Dattatreya Hosabale, sah-sarkaryavah, Dr. Krishna Gopal, and several other senior leaders. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has been in Ranchi since July 8 to attend this national meet.
As part of the agenda, the meeting will review the outcomes of recent training camps, assess the implementation of current plans, and discuss strategies for the RSS’s future growth and impact as it approaches its centenary.