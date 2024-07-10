RSS leaders gather in Ranchi to strategise ahead of centenary celebrations

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to commence its three-day national "Prant Pracharaks" meeting from July 12-14 at Sarala Birla University in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

This high-profile event will be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, alongside key sangh leaders and representatives from across the country.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, RSS national publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar in Ranchi told the media about the agenda for the upcoming meeting, which will focus on the implementation of five major social change initiatives.

The meeting aims to review past work, strategise future activities, and discuss the upcoming centenary celebrations of the RSS.

Ambekar announced that the meeting will involve province Pracharaks,co-province Pracharaks, area Pracharaks, and all India executive workers. He emphasized that the discussions will cover various sangh activities including the recent training classes, departmental work, and the travel plans of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.