UP government suspends six officials after SIT report on Hathras stampede flags lapses

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended six officials, including a local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), in connection with the July 2 stampede in Hathras during a satsang (prayer meeting), which claimed 121 lives.

The action came soon after the special investigation team (SIT) submitted its report to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, holding the event’s organisers and the local administration responsible for the mishap.

The suspended officials are Sikdanararau SDM, circle officer, SHO Sikandrarau, tehsildar, and police outpost in charge of Kachora and Pora.

The SIT report recommended action against these officers saying they did not take the event seriously and also failed to inform higher officials.

It said the SDM granted permission without inspecting the venue or seeking the advice of higher authorities.