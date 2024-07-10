Uttar Pradesh: 18 killed, 19 hurt as bus rams into milk tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

UNNANO: In a major road accident, at least 18 people were killed and 19 were left injured after a Bihar-Delhi private bus, which they were travelling in, rammed into a milk tanker in the Unnao stretch on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Wednesday. The deceased included three women and a child, according to police sources.

The double-decker bus was on its way to Delhi from Bihar’s Sitamarhi when it hit a milk tanker from the back near Gadha village. The impact of the collision was so huge that people flung out of the bus when it overturned, said sources. Visuals from the scene showed bodies on the ground, twisted scraps of metal, shattered glass and destroyed belongings.

According to officials, the bus was carrying mostly migrant workers. While two of the deceased persons were identified as Rajnish Kumar (26) and Mohd Shamim (28), the process to identify other victims was on. As per Unnao DM Guaran Rathi, the accident occurred around 5:15 am when the private bus collided with a milk tanker stationed on the Expressway.