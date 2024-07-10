Uttar Pradesh: 18 killed, 19 hurt as bus rams into milk tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

UNNANO: In a major road accident, at least 18 people were killed and 19 were left injured after a Bihar-Delhi private bus, which they were travelling in, rammed into a milk tanker in the Unnao stretch on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Wednesday. The deceased included three women and a child, according to police sources.
The double-decker bus was on its way to Delhi from Bihar’s Sitamarhi when it hit a milk tanker from the back near Gadha village. The impact of the collision was so huge that people flung out of the bus when it overturned, said sources. Visuals from the scene showed bodies on the ground, twisted scraps of metal, shattered glass and destroyed belongings.
According to officials, the bus was carrying mostly migrant workers. While two of the deceased persons were identified as Rajnish Kumar (26) and Mohd Shamim (28), the process to identify other victims was on. As per Unnao DM Guaran Rathi, the accident occurred around 5:15 am when the private bus collided with a milk tanker stationed on the Expressway.
The DM confirmed 18 casualties and injuries to 19 others. Officials said the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated there. Meanwhile, those critical were referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre. State capital Lucknow is 70 km from Unnao.
The local authorities have launched a rescue operation. The Unnao administration has also issued helpline numbers - (0515-2970767, 9651432703, 9454417447, 8887713617, 8081211289).
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the tragedy and directed the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, his office said.
"The loss of lives in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families," said Yogi in a post on X.
President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the incident. The PMO announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held the BJP government responsible for the accident and loss of lives.
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, met the injured admitted in the Trauma Centre and assured proper treatment to them.
He further said that most injured people are from Bihar and that the UP government is in contact with its Bihar counterpart.
"The trauma centre of KGMO is on alert, I have come and seen all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar govt. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people," Brajesh Pathak stated.