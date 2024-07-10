Woman Maoist killed in Chhatisgarh’s Kanker, arms & ammunition recovered

RAIPUR: A woman Maoist was on Tuesday killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhatisgarh’s Kanker district, about 200 km south of Raipur, police said. Besides the body, which is yet to be identified, the forces also recovered two rifles and items of daily use from the encounter site as further search operation continues in the remote forested terrain, the police said.

“On a tip-off, a joint team of security forces comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Maoist search operation close to Binagunda village where the rebels were said to have presence. As the forces arrived, the Maoists opened firing resulting in a gunfight,” Kanker district police chief Indira Kalyan Elesela told this newspaper.

“The body of a female Maoist in uniform and .303 and .315 bore rifles were recovered. On the basis of initial identification inputs, the deceased seems to be associated with the Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) no. 5,” Elesela said.

There were around 35 Maoists camping in the area and after the gun battle, they managed to escape into the nearby jungle, the SP said. “There was, however, no report of any injury sustained by the forces. The search operation by the security forces continues with the help of reinforcements in the area,” he added.

Under the new BJP government, the security forces have carried out aggressive anti-Maoist operations with the renewed strategy targeting the rebels in the areas considered to be the latter’s strongholds in the conflict-ridden Bastar zone.

With the latest encounter, the number of Maoists gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh so far this year has risen to 139, police said. Among them, 137 were killed in Bastar range and the remaining two in Dhamtari district. Kanker.