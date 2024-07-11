100 convicted in fake currency, terror cases in 18 months: NIA

NEW DELHI: More than 100 accused have been convicted in terrorism and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) cases, among others, under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 18 months, officials quoting the data prepared by the National Investigation Agency said on Wednesday.

According to the data, the NIA managed to get 79 accused convicted in 27 cases in 2023, followed by 26 in six cases in which the special courts pronounced their verdicts in the first half of 2024.

If the five-year period (2019-24) is taken, the number of accused convicted in the various NIA cases has gone up to 354.

The officials said the convictions have come in 100 cases, from among 103 cases under trial by the NIA special courts during this period. From January 2023 till date, 18 convictions have been secured in FICN cases, they added. This is followed by 15 accused being sentenced in IS-related cases as a result of NIA crackdown on the terror network’s attempts to spread its wings in India.