Apple warns iPhone users in 98 countries including India of Pegasus-like possible 'spyware attack'

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Apple has issued a fresh warning to iPhone users in at least 98 countries, including in India, about a potential new mercenary spyware attack like 'Pegasus'.

Since 2021, Apple has sent these notifications to users in more than 150 countries.

According to the Apple warning, it has detected that “you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID”.

In the warning, the iPhone maker further said that this attack is “likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do”.

“Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning, please take it seriously,” the company added.