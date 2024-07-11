BJP accuses opposition of misleading public on employment, claims 12.5 crore jobs created under PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday accused the opposition of trying to mislead the public on employment issues. At a BJP central office-based media briefing, BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said that the Modi government has created 12.5 crore jobs contrary to the Opposition's claims against the government.

He said that during the Modi government's 10-year tenure, India maintained an average inflation rate of around 5%.

"This is contrasted to the UPA government's nearly 9% rate, which even reached up to 10% between 2009 and 2014", he said.

The media briefing happened particularly in the backdrop of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements regarding unemployment in the country.

"Rahul Gandhi has not only disrespected the Hindu Dharm in the Parliament, but the manner in which he tells falsehoods suggests he has embraced a religion of lying", Zafar Islam said claiming that inflation has been brought under control in India. He further claimed that the nation is number one in job creation.

Highlighting the findings of a recently released RBI report, Zafar Islam said that approximately 5 crore jobs were created in the fiscal year 2023-24.

"The total workforce has increased from 57.9 crore to 64.3 crore, marking a significant rise of about 5 crore jobs in just one year. These figures are from the RBI. Over the past 10 years, 12.5 crore jobs have been created, which is a record in itself, making India the most successful country in the world in terms of job creation", he claimed.

Lauding PM Modi's leadership, Zafar Islam said the economy has seen improvement either through structural or policy reforms under him.

Taking a potshot on the previous Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Zafar said that only 2.9 crore jobs were created in ten years while the Modi government has created 12.5 crore jobs in the same period.

He further claimed that the labour force participation rate in the country has risen to 57.9% in 2022- 2023, with a work participation rate of 56%.

"The unemployment rate, which stood at 6% in 2017, has now dropped to 3.2%. These indicators reflect India's strong economic growth and positive job creation trends. Enrollment numbers in EPFO have reached record highs, signalling the highest-ever enrollment ", he claimed.

Speaking about the development in the telecommunication industry, Zafar said, "Prior to 2014, India produced just 5 crore mobile phones and imported almost 21 crores. Today, because of the implementation of the PLI scheme and the futuristic vision of the country's leadership, India manufactures 33 crore phones and exports 5 crores."

Speaking about the defence sector, Zafar Islam said, "Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and initiatives, India has now achieved ‘Atma-Nirbharta’ in the defence sector and has also made exports worth nearly ₹22,000 crore."

"From 2009 to 2014, the UPA government experienced an average inflation rate of approximately 10%. Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India has maintained an average inflation rate of 5%", he claimed.