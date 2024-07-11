Bypolls: Vikravandi in TN records highest 82% turnout, violence in Uttarakhand & Bengal

NEW DELHI: Amid sporadic incidents of violence in Uttarakhand and West Bengal, the bypolls to 13 constituencies across seven states recorded moderate to brisk polling on Wednesday.

The bypolls are said to be a litmus test for both the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc coming close after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP failed to secure a majority on its own.

In West Bengal, violence was reported in Bagdah and Ranaghat Dakshin assembly segments as the BJP accused TMC activists of assaulting its booth agents and stopping its candidates from visiting some polling stations. BJP candidates Manoj Kumar Biswas and Binay Kumar Biswas claimed they were not allowed to visit some booths.

Manoj Kumar Biswas alleged that BJP camp offices in some areas were ransacked by the TMC. Out of the four seats, election to three seats in West Bengal was necessitated after the BJP MLAs jumped ship to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against alleged violent incidents, though the TMC dubbed them “baseless”.