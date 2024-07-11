Can expect rapid implementation of AP reorganisation act now: Congress jab Modi

"An oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh was originally a commitment made by Dr.Manmohan Singh's Government in the Thirteenth Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014," Ramesh said.

"In fact, the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri's government was legally obliged to deliver the project within the last ten years, and IOC/HPCL was obliged to examine the feasibility of the project within six months " he said.

The "one-third Pradhan Mantri's government", after failing to move for 10 years, has only initiated the feasibility study now, Ramesh said.

Ramesh further said that this lackadaisical pace of implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was one of the reasons why Chandrababu Naidu garu famously withdrew from the NDA in 2018.

"Perhaps now that the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri has lost his majority and his ego, we can expect rapid implementation of the Act," Ramesh said.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP with 240 seats fell short of a majority but the NDA secured the mandate with 293 seats. Whereas the Congress bagged 99 seats while the INDIA bloc got 234 seats.

Following the polls, two Independents who won have also pledged support to the Congress, taking the INDIA bloc tally to 236.