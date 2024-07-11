Cold war between Gujarat BJP leader Jayesh Radadiya and Patidar president Naresh Patel continues

AHMEDABAD: A cold war persists between the Gujarat BJP leader and the president of the influential Patidar community organization.

In a key event for Gujarat politics, BJP leader Jayesh Radadiya won the IFFCO election against Bipin Patel, also known as Bipin Gota, an ally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following his victory, Radadiya indirectly criticized Naresh Patel, the president of the Patidar Community's leading organization.

Although Naresh Patel initially stayed silent, he later responded during his birthday event, stating, "We have supported Jayesh Radadiya when needed. It's inappropriate to bring up Khodaldham's name in political disputes. The community should work together."