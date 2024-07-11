Diya tables budget: Focus on women, Hindutva

The budget also addresses the concerns of Rajasthan youth with some significant initiatives. A commitment was made to create 4 lakh new jobs over the next five years as part of a broader strategy to combat unemployment and provide more opportunities for young people. Additionally, a new youth policy will be introduced, including programs for new internship opportunities and skill development training for over 1.5 lakh youth, aiming to equip them with the necessary skills and experience for the job market.

In a nod to cultural heritage and Hindutva, the budget allocates large funds for the development of religious sites. Kumari announced that `100 crore will be dedicated to the development of Khatu Shyam Ji, one of the most popular Krishna temples in the state. Plans are also in place to construct the Khatushyam Corridor, modeled after the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, to enhance the infrastructure and facilities around this important pilgrimage site. Development work costing crores will also be carried out at Jeenmata and Shakambari temples in Sikar, with 600 other temples being renovated for festivals. A total of Rs 13 crore will be spent on these renovations.