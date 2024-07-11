Farmers to resume agitation, meet key leaders over unfulfilled demands

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) the umbrella body of the farmers across the country has decided that they will re-start the agitation demanding implementation of the agreement between them and the Union Government.
They will meet all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members of Parliaments and will submit the updated demand charter on July 16, 17 and 18 and request them to put pressure on the NDA Government to immediately take action on their demands.
They will also seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and submit the memorandum of demands to them.
In addition to this, on August 17 SKM’s Punjab unit will observe a three-hour protest in front of the homes of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and all ministers. They will also hold Mahapanchayats in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming assembly elections.
Senior SKM leader and President of All India Kisan Federation, Prem Singh Bhangu said that the general body meeting of SKM was held yesterday in Delhi. During the meeting, it was decided to restart the agitation demanding implementation of the agreement dated December 9, 2021, between the union government and SKM which was signed by the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and other key demands affecting the livelihood of farmers.
The agreement covers the demands of ensuring legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, no privatization of the power sector and prepaid smart meters, compensation to all the families of martyrs who died during the historic farmers' struggle, withdrawal of all the cases related to the farmers' agitation and freeing farmers from criminal liability by amending the act on pollution control due to stubble burning.
“On August 9, SKM shall observe Quit India Day as "Corporates Quit India Day" by holding protest demonstrations across the country in support of the Demand Charter. The demand that India must come out of WTO and No MNCs in agricultural production and trade will be popularised among the farmers,” he said.
Bhangu said, “On August 17 the SKM Punjab unit will observe three hours of protest at the homes of all ministers including the Punjab Chief Minister regarding the demands of the state including the severe water crisis, the burden of debt, opening India-Pakistan trade through road corridors and federal demands of Punjab against the policy of centralization of power and resources by the NDA Government.”
He further added that on the same day, SKM will organise large seminars in all the states on the issue of water crisis and climate change affecting agriculture and against the commoditization of natural resources including water, land, forest and minerals.
“In the upcoming assembly elections, the State Coordination Committees of Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir will convene their meetings and ensure an independent and massive campaign among the farmers based on the SKM’s demands to expose, oppose and punish BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections,” he added.
The State units also will explore coordination with trade unions and other mass and class organisations, and hold Vehicle Jathas, Padayatras and Mahapanchayats,” he said.