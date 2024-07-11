Farmers to resume agitation, meet key leaders over unfulfilled demands

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) the umbrella body of the farmers across the country has decided that they will re-start the agitation demanding implementation of the agreement between them and the Union Government.

They will meet all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Members of Parliaments and will submit the updated demand charter on July 16, 17 and 18 and request them to put pressure on the NDA Government to immediately take action on their demands.

They will also seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and submit the memorandum of demands to them.

In addition to this, on August 17 SKM’s Punjab unit will observe a three-hour protest in front of the homes of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and all ministers. They will also hold Mahapanchayats in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming assembly elections.