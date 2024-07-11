Geriatric care: Assam government to grant two-day special leave to employees

GUWAHATI: Continuing with its focus on geriatric care, the Assam government has decided to grant two-day special casual leave to its employees in November.

The leave is provided so that the employees can spend their time with their parents or parents-in-law, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Thursday.

The leave on November 6 and 8 will be granted under a special programme called “Matri Pitri Vandana”.

The CMO said the state government employees could avail the special casual leave along with the Chhat holiday on November 7, the second Saturday holiday on November 9 and Sunday on November 10.

“Employees in essential services may avail the leave in a phased manner. The leave cannot be availed by those who do not have parents/parents-in-law. Employees should not use this leave for personal merriment or any other reason except spending time with parents,” the CMO said.

It added that the special leave was being granted so the employees could honour, respect, give company, love and care for their ageing parents/parents-in-law.