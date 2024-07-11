India sanctions seven defence projects to boost private sector involvement

NEW DELHI: With an aim to raise the contribution of the private sector towards defence and aerospace manufacturing, the Government on Thursday decided to sanction seven new projects to them under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme. While it will nurture industries, especially MSMEs and start-ups, this step is part of the larger plan to bring down the country's dependency on defence imports.

These projects sanctioned will be in direction to meet various requirements of the Armed Forces and aerospace and defence sectors. The TDF scheme is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Defence executed by DRDO under the 'Make in India' initiative. It has various objectives including providing Grant in Aid to Indian industries.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, these project sanctions "are a testimony to the continuing endeavour of DRDO in nurturing industries, especially MSMEs & start-ups, in defence and aerospace domains. The Indigenous development of these technologies will strengthen the military-industrial ecosystem."

The sanctioned projects include the Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit, Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection and Neutralisation and Development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based Timing Acquisition & Dissemination System.