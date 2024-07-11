Indian National Lok Dal -Bahujan Samaj Party to jointly contest Haryana polls

CHANDIGARH: The Indian National Lok Dal has decided to join hands again with its former ally Bahujan Samaj Party for the Haryana state assembly polls scheduled later this year, the leaders of the two parties announced on Thursday.

Under the arrangement, out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BSP will contest 37 seats leaving the rest for its senior partner in Haryana, where the ruling BJP is eyeing to come to power for third time in a row.