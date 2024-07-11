Moser Baer 'bank fraud': CBI files charge sheet against ex-MP CM Kamal Nath’s sister, nephew

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the sister and nephew of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in a case linked to an alleged bank fraud of approximately Rs 354 crore involving the Moser Baer company, which produced compact discs (CDs) and floppy discs, sources in the agency said on Thursday.

In August 2019, the Central Bank of India had filed a complaint with the CBI alleging that Moser Baer and its directors and promoters had caused unlawful losses to the bank to the tune of Rs 354.51 crore as on 29 November 2014, the sources said.

Following the complaint, the CBI initiated the investigation and has now finally named Nath’s sister Nita Puri, a director of the company, her son Ratul -- a former executive director -- and a few others in the charge sheet under sections of the IPC pertaining to cheating (420) and criminal conspiracy (120-B), they said.

The sources said that the charge sheet was filed on June 13 and also named Yogesh Bahadur Mathur, the former chief financial officer of Moser Baer India Ltd, Naresh Jand, its former executive vice president-finance, deputy general manager-finance Ajai Sehgal and others besides the Puri family. The company is currently under liquidation process, they added.