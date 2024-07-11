MP man kills wife, 2 children before jumping in front of oncoming train

BHOPAL: In the Vindhya region’s Satna district, a horrifying discovery was made as a labourer couple and their two young sons were found murdered at two separate locations. The incident unfolded in the Nazirabad area of Satna city.

Sangita Chowdhary, 28, and her two sons, Nikhil, 8, and Hritik, 6, were found dead inside the house where they had been staying for just a day. Hours later, the body of Rakesh Chowdhary, 30, Sangita’s husband, was discovered near the railway tracks in the same city.

The couple, who earned their livelihood as daily wage labourers, had been forced to leave their rented accommodation on Monday. Seeking temporary shelter, they approached another labourer, Chanda, for a place to stay while they searched for a new home.

On Wednesday morning, Chanda noticed no movement from the room where the family was staying. Peering inside, she was horrified to find Sangita and her sons dead. Later that day, Rakesh’s body was found near the railway tracks.

Satna police officials have stated that the deaths appear to be murders, but further investigation is needed to uncover the full story.

In another horrifying incident, a woman named Chhaya was allegedly beheaded by her husband Anand in their home in the Ambah area of Morena district, part of the Gwalior-Chambal region.