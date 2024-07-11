Prices of pulses softening amid forecast of good rain

NEW DELHI: Good rainfall has increased the sowing acreage of pulses, which has softened the price, especially of Urad dal.

According to the government, the wholesale prices of Urad have witnessed a week-on-week decline of 3.12% in Indore and 1.08% in Delhi markets, respectively. Moreover, in alignment with domestic prices, the landed prices of imported Urad are also on a declining trend. Urad pulses are mostly grown in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, UP, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.