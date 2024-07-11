Will act against unauthorised use of beacon light on private car of IAS officer Puja Khedkar: Pune cops

PUNE: The Pune police will conduct a thorough inquiry and take necessary action over the unauthorised use of a red-blue beacon light and 'Maharashtra Government' written on the private car of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar during her posting here, an official said on Thursday.

The Audi car used by Khedkar was registered in the name of a private company and challans were issued against the vehicle in the past, he said.

The 32-year-old probationary IAS officer was transferred from Pune to Washim district in the Vidarbha region before the completion of her training after she kicked up a controversy with demands such as a separate cabin and staff.

On Thursday, she took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim district collectorate.