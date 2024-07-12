10 schools ordered to return Rs 69 cr illegally collected fees in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: In a significant action against private schools for “arbitrarily increasing fees,” authorities in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, have ordered ten schools to refund a whopping Rs 69.19 crore-plus to parents which was collected by hiking tuition fees in violation of the existing law.

The district administration in Jabalpur has given the concerned ten schools one month time to return Rs 69,19,88,654 to parents of over 81,000 students, which was charged from them between 2018-19 and 2024-25 by charging extra tuition fees in violation of the MP School Fees Regulations Act 2017.

The order was issued against the ten schools after the district level committee set up under the 2017 law, examined their accounts. The audit revealed that schools had charged extra tuition fees by hiking the fees arbitrarily against the rules laid down in the 2017 law.