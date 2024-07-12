After losing LS elections, Irani vacates her official house at Lutyens’ Delhi

NEW DELHI: Former union minister Smriti Irani, who lost the recently held Lok Sabha elections, has vacated her official bungalow, as per the rules, allotted at Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens’ Delhi. The Directorate of Estates reportedly sent notices to vacate the official accommodations to former ministers and Lok Sabha MPs, who have lost or had not contested the elections. The occupants were suggested to vacate the bungalows by July 8-10, said officials.
The officials termed the development as ‘routine affairs’ and added that it happens after change in council of ministers and every LS elections.
“Those MPs who have won again and not been inducted in the cabinet will also have to vacate the premises but will get alternative accommodation as per the rules. It is a routine thing. The allottees sometimes depart on their own or seek extension, which is granted as per the rules. Eviction notice is served only if they continue to stay beyond the deadline,” the officials said.
The directorate, which functions under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, administers the allotment of Government accommodation to the MPs and officers entitled to official houses. Around 50 MPs including ministers who are now not members of Lok Sabha will need to vacate official accommodations.
According to the rules, MPs should surrender the official houses within a month of formation of the new Government if they fail to retain the membership of the House and if one is dropped from the council of ministers.