After losing LS elections, Irani vacates her official house at Lutyens’ Delhi

NEW DELHI: Former union minister Smriti Irani, who lost the recently held Lok Sabha elections, has vacated her official bungalow, as per the rules, allotted at Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens’ Delhi. The Directorate of Estates reportedly sent notices to vacate the official accommodations to former ministers and Lok Sabha MPs, who have lost or had not contested the elections. The occupants were suggested to vacate the bungalows by July 8-10, said officials.

The officials termed the development as ‘routine affairs’ and added that it happens after change in council of ministers and every LS elections.