Badrinath Highway closed, 3000 pilgrims to Char Dham stranded

DEHRADUN: The strategic Badrinath Highway has been blocked for the third consecutive day, disrupting pedestrian movement and leaving thousands of pilgrims and travelers stranded. The closure comes after heavy landslides and massive boulders fell on the road. Despite ongoing clearance efforts, the highway is expected to remain shut for another 24 hours, officials said.

According to official sources, a landslide near Joshimath has left massive boulders on the road, making it impassable for pedestrians. The blockade has stranded over 3,000 pilgrims, who were on their way back from Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib, for the past two days.