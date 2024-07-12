Brother of pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh arrested under NDPS Act for possession of drugs

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab police have arrested Harpreet Singh, the brother of pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh, and another person under the NDPS Act on drug-related charges after methamphetamine also known as crystal meth was recovered from them.

Sources said Harpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh were arrested from the Phillaur check post as they were travelling on the Phillaur-Amritsar highway after four to five grams of methamphetamine was recovered from them. Both were sent for a medical examination late in the night and they tested positive for the drug.

Another person Sandeep Arora of Hebowal in Ludhiana district has also been booked in the case. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Phillaur police station.

Sources said that during the search, a half-burnt Rs 20 note was recovered from the pocket of Harpreet’s shirt which was rolled into a pipe, while 4 grams of meth was recovered from another pocket. A digital weighing scale was also recovered from their possession. In a purse kept by the driver’s seat, a silver paper (used to inhale drugs) and lighters were seized. Harpreet also faces charges in previous cases. He had been arrested in a case concerning seizure of weapons from Shahkot last year, along with his aides, following the crackdown on Amritpal.