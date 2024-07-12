Chandigarh Diary | Booming dynastic politics in Haryana

The dynastic politics in the state is not just confined to the Lals and the Hoodas, several BJP and Congress leaders are also eyeing the upcoming assembly polls to launch their children. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has already announced his daughter Aarti Rao’s political debut in this election. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh, former MP from Sonepat Ramesh Kaushik and former minister Rambilas Sharma are also nursing political aspirations for their sons. In the Congress, Hisar MP Jai Prakash wants to introduce his son Vikas Saharans, ex-speaker Kuldeep Sharma wants a ticket for his son.

Two senior officers await postings

Two senior officers of the Punjab Police are without posting these days. Additional DGP Naunihal Singh and Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar are awaiting posting. Naunihal Singh, a 1997 batch IPS officer, has served as Police Commissioner of Amritsar before his sudden transfer in November last year and is yet to be posted. He was attached with the Office of the Punjab DGP. After Bhullar took charge as Police Commissioner of Amritsar, he was transferred in June. Both Nauhinal and Bhullar have enjoyed plump postings in all state governments.