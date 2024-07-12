Chandigarh Diary | Booming dynastic politics in Haryana

The dynastic politics in the state is not just confined to the Lals and the Hoodas, several BJP and Congress leaders are also eyeing the upcoming assembly polls to launch their children. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has already announced his daughter Aarti Rao’s political debut in this election. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh, former MP from Sonepat Ramesh Kaushik and former minister Rambilas Sharma are also nursing political aspirations for their sons. In the Congress, Hisar MP Jai Prakash wants to introduce his son Vikas Saharans, ex-speaker Kuldeep Sharma wants a ticket for his son.
Two senior officers await postings
Two senior officers of the Punjab Police are without posting these days. Additional DGP Naunihal Singh and Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar are awaiting posting. Naunihal Singh, a 1997 batch IPS officer, has served as Police Commissioner of Amritsar before his sudden transfer in November last year and is yet to be posted. He was attached with the Office of the Punjab DGP. After Bhullar took charge as Police Commissioner of Amritsar, he was transferred in June. Both Nauhinal and Bhullar have enjoyed plump postings in all state governments.
Hopes on winning Dehra bypolls
In the event of Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur winning the Dehra bypoll, the people of her native village Chamnal are ready with their wish list, the main being inclusion of their Nalsuha panchayat in Dehra from its current Jaswan-Pragpur assembly constituency. As of now, for every small and big administrative work villagers have to go to Dehra as the village falls in Dehra tehsil but their constituency happens to be Jaswan-Pragpur assembly seat. The seven villages are under Nalsuha Panchayat, and the area was under Jaswan-Pragpur constituency until 2012.
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com