Chattisgarh seeks additional aid from FC, cites 'challenging' geographical conditions

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has presented its strong case for additional assistance before the 16th Finance Commission in Raipur on Thursday, asserting that the state had to carry the burden of added expenditures owing to its difficult geographical conditions and terrain.

While speaking during a meeting of the Finance Commission, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai claimed that the arduous geographical topography and locations often pose a challenge owing to which the state has to bear additional financial load and responsibility.

“If the state receives more assistance from the Finance Commission, the public welfare works will be significantly expanded and diversified. We are working towards creating a ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh’ (Developed Chhattisgarh) alongside ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). The country is rapidly emerging as an economic superpower and Chhattisgarh is simultaneously striving towards this goal”, the CM stated.

He elucidated that the rapid development works are underway in Maoist-affected areas and effective measures are being taken to curb the left-wing extremism in the state. Sai hoped that the Finance Commission will consider the state’s plea to provide additional assistance to support Chhattisgarh’s vision.

Chairman of the Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya commended the pace of economic growth in Chhattisgarh and stated that the state is progressing rapidly. He said that to fulfil the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Chhattisgarh', the emphasis must be laid on manufacturing units, the official release stated.

Delegation of the Finance Commission also convened a meeting with top officials from departments of panchayat, urban local bodies besides the representatives from various political parties.

The overview of the funds received by panchayats, their requirements and financial management strategies was highlighted by S Bharthidasan, secretary-panchayat department.

Similarly, during the session with the urban local body officials and representatives, the secretary urban administration Basavaraju S presented a detailed account of financial status, challenges and needs of the state urban bodies.