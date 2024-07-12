Concerned as talks among parties are missing: Dhankhar

MUMBAI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday bemoaned the absence of dialogue among political parties, saying decorum and discipline are the “heart of democracy.” The Vice President was addressing members of the Maharashtra legislature at Vidhan Bhavan.

All is not well with the Indian political system and it is functioning under great strain, said Dhankhar. Weaponization of politics by stalling functioning of Parliament is pregnant with serious consequences for our polity, he said.

Dhankhar also expressed deep concerns over the trend to make House Chairman or Speaker a “convenient punching bag.” Parliament is “North Star of democracy” and legislators as “light houses.” Wit, humour and sarcasm in the legislatures have given way to confrontational and adversarial scenarios, he said.