Delhi HC denies bail to Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Friday refused bail to Bibhav Kumar, the former personal secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, while delivering the order, highlighted Kumar's influential position and the potential to influence witnesses as reasons for denying bail.

Kumar, who has been in custody for over 25 days, had filed a bail plea arguing that he has already endured substantial incarceration. He also contested the veracity of Maliwal's allegations, labelling them as false and part of a calculated strategy to implicate him.

"The trial court's rejection of bail twice and the nature of allegations made by the complainant against me are clear indicators of the lack of substance in these charges," Kumar asserted in his plea.

Maliwal had accused Kumar of physically assaulting her during an altercation at Kejriwal's residence. The incident allegedly involved physical blows to Maliwal's chest, stomach, and pelvic area, as detailed in the FIR filed by her.