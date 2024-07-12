Early Assembly elections likely in Jharkhand; JMM calls it a bid to destabilize

RANCHI: Early Assembly elections are expected in Jharkhand in October this year, three months before schedule, as the tenure of the JMM-led alliance government ends in January next year.

Sensing the possibility of early polls, the ruling JMM has threatened to launch a movement if the Election Commission announces them alongside Maharashtra and Haryana.

Elections are also scheduled in three other states—Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources claim preparations are underway to conduct elections simultaneously in all four states. Unlike the previous elections in Jharkhand held in five phases in 2014 and 2019, this time they are likely to be concluded in just two phases.

Meanwhile, a team from the Central Election Commission visited Jharkhand for two days (Wednesday and Thursday) to review various aspects such as updating the voter list, door-to-door verification, digitization, renewal of old laminated voter ID cards, distribution of identity cards, ensuring minimum facilities at polling stations, assessing the status of grievance redressal, and reviewing the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections.\The team included Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, Nitesh Vyas, Principal Secretary Arvind Anand, and other officials.

During their visit, the team also commended Chief Election Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar and his team on behalf of the Chief Election Commissioner for conducting peaceful and fair Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand.

They directed Deputy Commissioners from all 24 districts to expedite the verification process of the electoral roll.

JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya criticized the early polls as an attempt to destabilize the state government. "Holding early Assembly polls in Jharkhand is nothing but an attempt to destabilize the State Government. First, the Enforcement Directorate and CBI were used to destabilize the government, and now, the Election Commission has joined in," said Bhattacharya.

He added that since several festivals, including Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, are observed until November 10, it would be unfair to conduct elections before that date. Bhattacharya suggested that the EC should consider holding elections between November 10 and December 20, taking into account the festive season.

The JMM spokesperson expressed concerns about a meeting held at Patratu, a tourist place, implying it signaled the Election Commission's intention to announce early elections.

He also threatened to launch a movement if the Election Commission announces early assembly elections in Jharkhand along with Maharashtra and Haryana.

In response, BJP spokesperson Ramakant Mahato accused the JMM of fearing the upcoming Assembly Elections and criticized them for questioning the Election Commission of India. "Defaming the constitutional institutions of the country and threatening them in a commanding manner is in the DNA of JMM," said Mahato.

He added that the JMM is scared even before the announcement of elections in Jharkhand.

Mahato also reminded the JMM of CM Hemant Soren’s statement just after coming out on bail, where he had confidently stated that the BJP would be washed out of the state if elections were held immediately.