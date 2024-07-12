Five arrested in Dehradun with stolen radioactive device, terror angle probed

DEHRADUN: In a sensational case, five individuals were arrested here on Friday evening for possessing a stolen radioactive device from the Bhabha Atomic Energy Centre in Mumbai. The device, a radiography camera, was recovered from the residence of former Income Tax Commissioner Shwetabh Suman, who had previously been jailed for amassing wealth disproportionate to his income.

The arrests were made following a tip-off received by the Rajpur police.

"The police received a tip-off about some suspicious individuals visiting the flat of Shwetabh Suman in Brookwood Society, possibly carrying radioactive material and other items. According to the information received, these individuals were supposedly discussing the sale and purchase of the device. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the Rajpur police team reached the spot and took the five people into custody," PD Bhatt, SHO Rajpur, told TNIE.

"The device recovered by the police from the five individuals at the scene was found to have an inscription that read: "Radiography Camera Manufactured By - Board Of Radiation And Isotope Technology, Government Of India, Department Of Atomic Energy, BARC/BRIT Vashi Complex, Sector 20, Vashi, Navi Mumbai," Bhatt explained.

"A black box was found with a warning label indicating that it contained radioactive material and opening it could pose a radiation hazard," he added.

The accused, including Tabbrez Alam, Sumeet Pathak, and three others from Agra, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, have been booked under sections 270, 271, and 272 of the Indian Penal Code.

"The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely," said Ajay Singh, SSP, Dehradun.

Police are investigating a possible terror angle, as the accused were in touch with individuals in Delhi and Faridabad.

While initial investigations suggested the device might be radioactive, the Radiation Emergency Response Team from the Narora Atomic Power Station found no radioactive material. The device has been sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for further examination.