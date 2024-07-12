Four killed, two injured in bus-truck collision in Gujarat's Patan

PATAN: Four persons killed and two were injured after a state transport bus bound to Kutch collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Gujarat's Patan district during the wee hours of Friday.

The accident took place around 2 am near the Khari bridge of Radhanpur town, said Ravindra Patel, Patan district superintendent of police.

Those who died in the collision included the driver and conductor of the bus and the driver and cleaner of the truck. Two passengers in the bus who sustained minor injuries were referred to a hospital in Patan, he said.

The driver and cleaner of the truck were yet to be identified, while police gave the names of the other two deceased as Kanuji and Lalabhai Thakor.