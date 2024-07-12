Haryana: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi claims threat to life ahead of procession in Nuh

FARIDABAD: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi has filed a police complaint claiming he is getting threat calls before the proposed July 22 Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh, an event that was marred by violence last year after a mob tried to stop it.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many injured in the violence that erupted on July 31 last year in Nuh and spread to other areas of the state.

In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson.

Police said an FIR was registered at the Saran police station in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday based on the complaint from Rajkumar alias Bittu Bajrangi.

In his complaint, Bajrangi said he got a call on July 6 on his mobile phone from a man who asked him to stay away from Nuh or be killed.